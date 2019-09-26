Police say several types of tools were stolen from a vehicle parked at a grocery store Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to Brookshire Brothers, located at 2601 11th Street around 2 p.m., when a victim reported that a tool set, jack, cables and a ratchet were stolen from his Ford F-150. Police say an unknown suspect entered the vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and stole the items.
“We are currently reviewing video and investigating the incident,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to have a suspect identified soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.