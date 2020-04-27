Several hundred dollars in tools was reportedly stolen from a vehicle Friday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Interstate 45 around 10 a.m. Friday, when the theft was reported. Officers say that between April 16 at 5 p.m. and April 24 at 9 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the victim’s truck and stole a toolbox and a gas-powered auger, valued at $200, before fleeing the scene.
“I want to remind the public to always keep your vehicles locked and your valuables with you,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is especially important to never leave items for an extended period of time.”
