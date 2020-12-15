15 years ago, Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School of Huntsville director Kaye Boehning moved a storage container onto the school yard, however, surrounded by tricycles and toys, the lack-luster grey siding felt out of place in an environment brimming with life.
The blank canvas inspired a vision for Boehning to create a mural that would capture the animals of the seven continents for future generations of kids to learn from in their own backyard.
Last week, Boehning’s vision finally came to life.
Seven archways represent a look inside each of Earth’s continents with a total of 110 animals from around the world. Each archway is highlighted with The Montessori School’s designated colors for each continent and finished with a bible verse to reiterate the values that the school strives to instill in its children.
Roughly drafted by Boehning and completed by her cousin, fine artist Susan Frech-Sims, the 40-foot-long mural now overlooks the two-year-old playground at the Montessori school for students of all ages to enjoy.
The process took a year and a half for the artist to complete. Frech-Sims selected a mix of animals that the kids would be able to easily identify as belonging to certain continents, with other animals that they might not be as familiar with to inspire learning. She then had to do vast amounts of research to ensure that each animal was proportionally sized to the next, and produced three small-scale acrylic pieces that were scanned and blown up into a graphic that was wrapped around the unit by Cyclone Graffix Car Wraps last week.
Now, when the weather is nice, the students will be able to complete their continent studies outside with the mural for reference and use a matching line-drawing coloring book created by Frech-Sims to accompany the mural.
The coloring book will feature line-drawings of each continent arch featured on the mural leading into separate pages of line drawings with descriptions of each of the animals representing the continent.
“Being able to do this for the kids was a lot of fun,” Frech-Sims said. “Being able to give back for future generations is fantastic, a real blessing.”
“I would love to see it used in other schools,
because I think it’s a great thing to teach the kids,” Boehning said.
Tomorrow’s Promise is hoping to wrap the other side of the container that is more visible from Old Houston Road with the same mural in the spring.
“I think that’s going to be great advertising for people out walking with their kids and they see the container and all of the animals, I think that’s going to be fantastic,” Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School of Huntsville assistant director Charlotte Baker said.
