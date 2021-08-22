Tomorrow's Promise expands early childhood education options with new location

HUNTSVILLE — Kaye Boehning had a dream to bring Montessori schooling to any child in Huntsville, regardless of their financial status.
That goal is quickly turning into a reality.
In just six months her enrollment at Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School has doubled to over 250 kids, prompting yet another expansion. However, unlike recent expansions that occurred in immediate proximity to the school’s footprint, this expansion will provide a completely separate second location on the opposite side of town.
In a matter of months, Boehning will turn the former Children’s House preschool, at the corner of 10th Street and Sam Houston Avenue, into a second Montessori School.
“My goal when I came to Huntsville was to bring Montessori to anyone who was taking their child to traditional daycare. Montessori is traditionally more expensive, but we make it affordable so middle-class families can afford it,” Boehning said. “You can raise your child's IQ by 25 points by focusing on their education early in their life. By the time they get to kindergarten, it’s too late.”
The new location will allow Boehning to add up to 79 students to the historic house and allow for easier access to those who live on the north side of town.
“Similar to prior expansions, I’ve done things slowly and have trained teachers here and then added one class at a time,” Boehning added.
The new campus will offer the same range of children, from six weeks to 12-years-old. However, Boehning notes that the school may not be open as early or as long as Tomorrow’s Promise is opened.
“I was never told how many schools I should operate or how many students to have,” she said. “It’s kind of ironic that almost 25 years since I moved to Huntsville and now I’m building a Montessori school in a historic home in a historic neighborhood."