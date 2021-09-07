HUNTSVILLE — Growing up, Kaye Boehning never imagined herself as an educator.
Now, 24 years later, she operates one of the largest preschools in the city of Huntsville at Tomorrow’s Promise — a Montessori School that emphasizes the independence of a child.
Montessori education, which is uncommon to be found available for middle-class Americans — views children as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning in a sufficiently supportive and well-prepared learning environment. It discourages some conventional measures of achievement, such as grades and tests that are common in traditional schooling.
Boehning opened the school at a former fraternity house after she felt God telling her to open a Montessori School. But, she didn’t have the training, money, or building.
After leasing her first building for a year-and-a-half, Boehning found her current location on Old Houston Road. She has expanded her school nearly every three years of her existence by converting neighboring residential houses into a preschool facility.
Now, the director of Tomorrow’s Promise is preparing to construct a second location at the former Children’s House preschool, at the corner of 10th Street and Sam Houston Avenue.
“If you had told me 25 years ago that I would be licensed for 255 children and working on a second location then I would have laughed at you,” Boehning said. I never had the goal of being the biggest in town. I look at it as if God gives me the children that I’m supposed to have.”
The new location will help Boehning expand her mission of providing Montessori education to the middle-class.
“Montessori is either in very poor neighborhoods or very rich, and the middle class gets left out,” she said. “There’s a lot of public-funded schools in the United States that teach Montessori, but regular people don’t qualify. We take subsidies, so the poor that qualify can send their child here, but I want it to be priced around the same price that other preschools in town are charging.”
Boehning noted that the average cost of tuition at a Montessori school across the United States is $1,230 per month, with the average teachers making about $10.40 per hour.
“My teachers make at or more than and I’m 60% less than the national average intuition,” she said. “We try to maximize every penny we get in. I’m running a more expensive program and I pay for my teacher’s training.”
24 years after opening her first school, Boehning is now seeing the children of her original students enter the program. That’s something that gives her joy for the next 24-plus years of Tomorrow’s Promise.
Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School is located at 2817 Old Houston Rd. in Huntsville. More information on the school can be found online at www.tomorrowspromise.info.
