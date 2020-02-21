Over five ounces of marijuana and a handgun were found after police were given a tip about a man with a weapon Thursday night in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Johnson Road around 8 p.m., after they received a tip about a person displaying a weapon on a public street. After arriving at the home, police say the suspects – identified as Gavin McCoy, 27, of Huntsville and James Burns, 24 of Huntsville – were seen trying to cover up property and hide from the officers.
During a search of the scene, officers recovered a backpack containing a handgun and 5.5 ounces of marijuana. Both men were placed under arrest.
“We are always very cautious when we have a weapons call and our officers handled this very well,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
McCoy was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, while Burns was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. McCoy is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $5,000 bond, while Burns is being held on $4,000 in bonds.
