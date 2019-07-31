An anonymous tip led police to the arrest of a man with several outstanding warrants at Huntsville Memorial Hospital Tuesday night.
Authorities say a call came in at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday saying a wanted man was at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. After arriving on the scene, officers say that the suspect – identified as Christian Jackson, 32, of Huntsville – resisted their arrest attempts, but was placed under arrest. After a search, police say they found a THC vape pen on his person.
“We have no idea where the tip came from, but it helped us find a man who should not be on the street,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “This was great work by our officers.”
Jackson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing charges from the warrants, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $206,000 in bonds.
