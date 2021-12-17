TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

Parents and educators were on edge Thursday evening after a series of viral social media posts alluded to the possibility of violence at schools across the nation on Friday.
“This was a false threat, it was a prank that was done through social media and it’s unfortunate that people use social media platforms to be so disruptive,” said Dr. Scott Sheppard, superintendent of schools at Huntsville ISD.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
The post most widely associated with Friday’s fears is “not really a threat, it’s just saying they are hearing this thing is happening,” said Justin Patchin, a criminal justice professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
How to respond to that presents a dilemma both to TikTok and educators, especially since many of the previous panics about TikTok challenges have proven to be bogus and acknowledging them can make them more influential.
“We have a lot of safety plans that we implement in terms of a threat such as that the first step is determining whether the threat is credible,” Sheppard said. “Obviously, with that one being a kind of a nationwide TikTok challenge, it wasn’t a direct threat against any particular school.”
Many schools across the nation have received some form of social media threats, including a local post about Mance Park Middle School. The threat appeared first on Snapchat and has since recirculated on Facebook, reading “don’t go to school tomorrow, there’s going to be a shooter at 10:00 at MPMS, don’t go to school.
A notice was sent to parents on Thursday night, acknowledging viral Tik-Tok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence, assuring parents that their child’s safety was the district’s top priority and that school would continue as usual. The alert was met with some hesitation from parents, who did not feel comfortable taking the risk of sending their children to school, but also worried about having their child miss the last exam day of the semester, before early release for winter break.
“Parents ultimately have to make the best decision for themselves and their children,” Sheppard said.
The superintendent said that the district is unable to determine how many of its students missed the day due to the “false” threat, as the last day of school before the holiday break often has a lower attendance rate than a typical school day. Those who missed their exams will have the opportunity to make them up, however, the absence will still count against them.
“Fortunately, we didn’t have any incidents, but that’s because we have a pretty robust safety plan,” Sheppard said.
Despite feeling that there was no true threat to their students, Huntsville ISD opted to beef up its security for the day, not wanting to take the matter lightly.
Extra officers were vigilant in monitoring all Huntsville ISD campuses, in addition to social media platforms, for possible developments throughout the day.
Kantele Franko and Matt O’Brien of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
