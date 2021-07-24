Tickets now on sale for Roxie Douglas Learning Institute scholarship banquet

HUNTSVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for the 25th Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation Banquet, which has been scheduled for Saturday, August 14 at Magnolia Lake in Huntsville.
The guest speaker for the event will be Colonel Samuel Douglas, also one of the 2021 Diamond Donors and Roxie Douglas’s son.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are Kennedey Martin-McGowan, Savannah Jensen and KeNysha Johnson. The organization will also recognize humanitarians at the banquet, which include Morris Johnson, Hattye Owens, Pastor Kimm Thomas, Huntsville Independent School District, Richard Harrison, Chris Tyson, Ray Hernandez, Blake Irving and Dee Howard Mullins. The Diamond Donors are First National Bank and Douglas. The Business of the Year is Lee Baron Fashions.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Lee Baron Fashions in the West Hill Mall and at the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute on 10th Street, or via phone at (936) 355-4833. The Roxie Douglas Learning Institute is a 501-c3 organization, who is also selling ads for their souvenir book in an effort to raise money for the scholarships, as well as the remodeling and expansion of the organization’s after school program.
