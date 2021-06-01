Thunderstorms, flood threat kick off stormy week in Southeast Texas

HUNTSVILLE — Parts of the South could see strong thunderstorms that bring the potential for some flooding.
The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Houston/ Galveston is predicting rain throughout the first week of June in the Walker County area. Some storms could become strong to severe with rainfall totals from 2-4 inches through Sunday.
Hail and damaging wind gusts will be among the threats from this week’s storms.
