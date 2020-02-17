A laptop, iPhones and jewelry were stolen in three separate vehicle burglaries over the weekend in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday, after a victim reported their vehicle broken into. Officers say between 7 p.m. Thursday night and 7 a.m. Friday morning, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole two backpacks, one containing a Chromebook, valued at $600.
In a separate incident, officers were called to the Sam Houston Apartments, located in the 200 block of 11th Street around 11 a.m. Saturday, when a victim reported her vehicle burglarized. Police say between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole two iPhones, valued at $1,800.
In another incident, officers responded to a call at the Forum Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, when a victim reported vehicle damage. Officers say between 10 a.m. Friday morning and 11 a.m. Sunday morning, an unknown suspect broke the front passenger window and entered the vehicle, stealing a bracelet, valued at $350.
“We do not believe these incidents are connected because they are so spread out, but it has not been ruled out,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I want to advise the public to always lock their doors and to not leave valuables in their vehicles.”
