Three vehicles were broken into at a hotel parking lot on Sunday night in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to Hampton Inn, located at 120 Ravenwood Village Drive around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning after three guests reported their vehicles burglarized.
Officers say that between Sunday night at 10 p.m. and Monday morning at 7 a.m. a suspect broke two vehicle’s windows and accessed a third, but nothing was reported stolen from any of them.
“We have had an increase in vehicle break-ins so it is important to ensure vehicles are locked and valuables are with you,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Unfortunately, suspects are breaking windows, so citizens need to be on alert and report any suspicious activity.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.