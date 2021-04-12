Huntsville Police Department officers are searching for three men suspected in an armed robbery of a truck in the 600 block of Hwy. 30 E.
Reports show that the victim was sitting inside their pickup truck outside of their trailer when three unknown Hispanic males approached the vehicle with black jackets and a mask. Officers say that the men pointed a small handgun at the victim and stole their red Louis Vuitton bag.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes noted that officers were able to recover three bullet cartridges at the scene. He noted that there were also several witnesses in the area, which they are currently talking with.
“This was an extremely odd situation, which we are looking into,” Barnes said. “Hopefully the casings or the witnesses will help lead us to a suspect.”
Anyone with information on the armed robbery is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.