Three men were arrested after police broke up an alleged drug deal at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Tyrus Perez, 21, of Huntsville along with Ron Deville, 43, and Tyler Guillory, 25 of Lake Charles, La. were charged in connection to the alleged drug deal, after Huntsville Police Department officer John French said he witnessed Deville smoking marijuana in a reported suspicious vehicle at 12:36 p.m. on Monday.
After questioning Deville, police officials say that French was led to an apartment within the complex. Police reports show that French was given probable cause to search the apartment after marijuana was discovered on the coffee table in plain sight. Within the apartment complex, which belonged to Perez, police say they located a loaded glock that was reported stolen out of Lake Charles.
Reports show that police also recovered 25 grams of methamphetamine within the vehicle.
“This was just excellent police work by Officer French. He could have simply arrested the guy smoking a joint, but he went above and beyond and was able to recover the meth and a stolen handgun,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, spokesperson for HPD.
Deville is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and a burglary of a habitation warrant out of Lake Charles. Guillory has been charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, along with a separate charge for bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility, after police say a small amount of marijuana was discovered in his shoe. Perez was charged with theft of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.