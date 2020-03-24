Three suspects have been arrested after officers in Huntsville during an alleged storage unit burglary Saturday night.
Police were called to Space Place Storage, located in the 100 block of FM 1791 in Huntsville, around 11 p.m. Saturday evening, after the facility owner reported an alarm. Officers say three suspects – Ace Killingsworth, 19, Thomas O’Donnell, 18 and Salvador Mejia, 18, all of Huntsville – were seen cutting the lock on a unit.
After the tip, police say that they created a barricade at the facility gate to prevent the suspects from fleeing and placed them under arrest.
“The owner did a great job letting us know about the incident and helping in the capture,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers also did well to ensure that the suspects were caught.”
Killingsworth, O’Donnell and Mejia were arrested and charged with burglary of a building. They were taken to the Walker County Jail on $5,000 in bonds, but have since posted bail.
