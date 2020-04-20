Two commercial ovens, an iPad and a sound machine were stolen late Friday night from a Huntsville business.
Police were called to the After Hours on the Ave., formally known as the Draft Bar, located in the 2000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, when the owner noticed property stolen from the parking lot.
Officers say that between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect stole the ovens, valued around $8,000 each from the parking lot. Police say they then entered the business and stole the sound machine, valued at $800 and an iPad, valued at $300, before fleeing the scene.
“This was a major burglary, with a lot of value in property stolen,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are currently investigating the scene and processing evidence, and hope to have a suspect soon.”
