An expensive purse containing an iPhone and several credit cards were stolen from a vehicle late Thursday night in Huntsville.
Authorities were called to Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club, located in the 1500 block of 11th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, when the victim reported the burglary. Police say the victim parked her 2017 Chevy Cruise in the parking lot around 10:30 p.m. and an unknown suspect opened the window on the vehicle, taking the purse worth $400, with the iPhone valued at $600.
“The victim did the right thing by locking her door, but if a thief sees something valuable in a vehicle, they will find their way in,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always a good idea to keep valuables with you or lock them in the trunk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.