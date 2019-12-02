A rifle, Apple Watch, Macbook and jewelry were stolen in a series of vehicle burglaries last week in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of State Highway 30 around 6 p.m. Wednesday after a suspect reported his Remington rifle, hunting backpack and toolbox stolen. The victim informed suspects that he was unsure where the items were taken as he had been at home, to the Huntsville movie theater and American Legion before he reported the items stolen.
In a separate incident, police say between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect entered a white Chevrolet Avalanche work truck at the Red Roof Inn, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 and stole a purse containing $50 of jewelry and an iPhone 6.
Police were called to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 8 p.m. Sunday night after the victim reported the burglary. Officers say the victim was unloading property from her 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan and while she went to the apartment, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole her backpack containing the items, valued at $1,800.
“The items have been entered as stolen and we are trying to track the suspect,” Barnes said. “Even if you are away from your vehicle for just a moment, it is always a good idea to keep it locked and keep valuable property with you.”
