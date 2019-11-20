A flute valued at nearly $18,000 was stolen from a vehicle Monday night at a Huntsville apartment complex.
A Huntsville woman visited the Huntsville Police Department Tuesday afternoon to report nearly $20,000 in property stolen from her vehicle parked at The Connection Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road. Police say between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday night, an unknown suspect pried open the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, stealing the flute, her wallet, identification and music books worth over $800.
“We do not usually see property this valuable stolen, but it is very unfortunate that it was stolen even though her doors were locked,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the flute’s serial number as stolen, so we will be notified if someone attempts to sell it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.