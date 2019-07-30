Over $8,000 in yard equipment was stolen from a local business early Tuesday morning.
Police say that several suspects smashed the front door of Lone Star Outdoor Power Equipment, located in the 6000 block of State Highway 75 south at approximately 3:30 a.m. Authorities say the suspects made off with seven Echo brand chainsaws, five Echo weed eaters and a leaf blower, totalling $8,600.
“We are processing the scene and following leads,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “They have a security system, so we will review video and make the necessary actions.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
