Authorities say an expensive purse containing thousands of dollars in cash and several credit cards were taken from a vehicle over the weekend in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the Brazos Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Brazos Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, after a victim reported her window broken and purse stolen from her vehicle. Police say between 8 p.m. Friday night and 7 a.m. Saturday morning, a suspect broke into the vehicle and stole the purse from under the driver’s seat. The victim told authorities the purse was worth over $300 and contained her wallet with $3,000 cash and several credit cards.
“We are investigating the incident and hope to have a suspect soon,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Although the victim locked the vehicle, the suspect was still able to make off with a lot of money. I caution against leaving anything valuable in vehicles, whether locked or not.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.