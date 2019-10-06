Crowds braved the heat Saturday for the 45th annual Fair on the Square’s in Downtown Huntsville.
“The streets were packed, the vendors did well, it’s hot, but they still enjoyed themselves, so I’m very pleased with the turnout,” Huntsville – Walker County Chamber of Commerce events and communications manager Laura Green said.
An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 visitors maneuvered the streets of downtown to shop over 350 vendors selling handmade and boutique style goods.
Both children and parents enjoyed the shaded kids zone with pony rides, crafts and slides.
The food court was a popular destination as visitors treated themselves to candy, lemonade and southern fair foods. Live country music performances drew visitors to the nearby beer tent where cold Bud Lights were being served to those looking to escape the heat.
A block over, the Wine Knot tent carried a wide selection of local wines with food pairings provided by H-E-B. Adults enjoyed conversing in the shaded tent over a cold glass of wine in honor of Texas Wine Month.
“I think it’s been really awesome. People have really been enjoying the wine,” said Emma Phillips from Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard. “It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of traffic through here … I think people are enjoying the wine community here – it’s not a competition, it’s a family.”
Fair on the Square is an annual event hosted by the Huntsville – Walker County Chamber of Commerce and will return to downtown next fall.
