'They're mentally drained': Area nurses urge community to take virus seriously

For most hospital staff and nurses, 2020 has been the hardest year of their lives.
As the new year draws nearer and the pandemic continues to close in on its tenth month, many have expressed that they’re simply “over it.” However, for the nurses and frontline workers that have continued to fight a tireless battle, getting over it is not an option.
“When we started, there was a lot of fear of the unknown,” said Linda Lawson, the chief nursing officer at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. “There wasn’t a rulebook for COVID-19 and this pandemic. Every day, we were struggling with CDC changing the rules, the Texas Department of State Health would change the rules, we would get everybody in the right PPE and they would change the rules again, so it was just constant fear of the unknown, what’s changing next and everything else.”
Now, closing in on the tenth month of the pandemic, Lawson notes that there’s some acceptance of the reality they live in. The nurses have learned how to co-manage, draw blood and give breathing treatments to save other health care workers from having to go into the same room while a nurse is going in.
There is also a little more confidence with increased knowledge to guide them through caring for COVID-19 positive patients, proper isolation techniques and managing their time. However, the wear and tear of a pandemic that doesn’t quit has taken a drastic toll on front line workers.
“The time management of your day was totally rocked by this disease, because you have to put PPE on, you have to take it back off, and if a patient needs something in a hurry it just makes it that much more difficult,” Lawson added. “That whole mindset of a nurse has changed.
“I think we still struggle with it, because nurses are not good at taking care of themselves. We respond when someone needs us without thinking, and that’s one of the hardest things we’ve had to fuss at the staff about doing is changing that mindset,” Lawson said. “You have to protect yourself in order to protect the patient and take care of the patient. Running to codes and running to emergencies, they have to stop and put that PPE on before they run into that room or they risk getting sick themselves, and we don’t have anyone else to take care of the patient.”
It’s been a hard mindset to change for not just nursing, but for all of the medical field to go against their nature to selflessly serve without hesitation. It’s been even harder watching the patients they care for suffer and, in some cases, die alone.
“The whole mindset of no visitors has been really tough on the staff, when you’ve got patients who are dying and their family can’t be here, it’s mentally stressful to all involved – doctors, nurses, everybody,” Lawson said. “There’s going to be some post traumatic stress after this is over with, because of that right there. Not being able to fix everyone, not being able to stop this disease from death … facing so much death has been really hard on the staff.”
As of Tuesday, Walker County has experienced 78 deaths due to COVID-19, with no one by their side except for the nurses that have fought and prayed for them.
The hospital offers an employee assistance program and chaplains to help them mentally, but it’s still been tough on the staff.
“The hardest thing that I can say is that it’s stressful, exhausting and they’re mentally drained. They’re at a point right now where they’re (nurses) angry with the community for not wearing masks, not socially distancing, not following all of those rules at this point. It’s very aggravating to have this surge again,” Lawson said.
COVID-19 occupancy at HMH has spiked back up to the amount that it reached over the summer, again filling the ICU that was expanded at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Back in June and July when things were really hot and heavy in the summer, almost a quarter of the people in the hospital were because of COVID-19. We’re almost back up to that number now,” hospital CEO Steve Smith said.
To hear the community continue to believe that the virus is not real or not as bad as it’s made out to be is like a slap in the face for those who serve on the front lines, risking their lives day in and day out for the past nine months.
“As a chief nursing officer, I never thought I would have to worry at night about whether my staff was going to be sick or die from this disease. That’s been a very hard burden on us all, not just me,” Lawson said. In her 37 years of nursing, wondering about whether or not her team would make it through is not something she thought she would have to think about in her career.
While the vaccine has begun being distributed to first responders in Texas, it will likely be a while before it reaches HMH. The community is urged to maintain cautionary habits to slow the spread.
“It takes every individual to take care of themselves and take care of the people around them to make progress against this virus,” Smith said.