'The Voice' winner Sundance Head will perform concert at Old Town Theatre

Jason “Sundance” Head, the season 11 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at Old Town Theatre in Huntsville on Saturday.
The Porter native is set to take the stage of the historic theatre, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. He will be joined by the Kenny Martin Band of Splendora, with both bands blending their brands of American soul and southern rock.
“Jason is a local kid with a lot of talent and he wanted to end this year with a local show in Huntsville to thank the fans who have been with him through the long haul,” C2 Entertainment owner Clay Coursey said. “Head asked to have the Kenny Martin Band join him to open the show to keep this a local experience with some great music.”
Sundance came on the music scene in 2006, when he traveled to Memphis to try out for “American Idol.” After several auditions, he landed a spot on the show and ultimately placed in the Top 13 of the competition. The experience, while fruitful, led him back to Texas where he continued to write and perform.
He tried his hand on tv competitions again with “The Voice,” and this time his unique and powerful voice captured the hearts of America, winning the season 11 competition. He found help and guidance from his team captain Blake Shelton, who ultimately took him on the road with him on a portion of his “Doing It To Country Songs” tour in 2017. Head has also opened shows for the Zac Brown Band in addition to playing a slate of his own gigs.
“After Sundance won ‘The Voice,’ he was signed by Dean Dylan, a songwriter who helped George Strait get over 20 songs to top the charts,” Coursey added. “He has grown a huge following across the country, especially in Texas.”
Sundance comes by his musical talent, growing up in a household watching and learning from his father Roy Head, who had a hit in the 60’s with “Treat Her Right.” As a boy, he was also heavily influenced by his late older brother’s record collection which was steeped with a myriad of artists like James Brown, Patsy Cline, George Jones, Marvin Gaye and Queen, just to name a few.
“Roy had his top hit on the charts for over 13 weeks until The Beatles topped it,” Coursey said. “That really shows you how much talent this family has and Sundance is just beginning his career.”
Recently, Sundance released “Stained Glass and Neon,” featuring the anthem-like debut single, “Leave Her Wild,” a bold empowering song about loving someone unconditionally and letting them be who they are.
“I really hope to see a big turnout to the show this weekend,” Coursey added. “We have been bringing some big names to Huntsville and we have a lot of people coming here from all over to see the shows. It has made a big impact on restaurants and hotels locally and we only expect it to pick up.”
Tickets to the show can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com starting at $26.
