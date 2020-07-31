'The Rental' is a solid thriller

I am an eternal advocate for the 90-minute movie, because in an age when films of all genres frequently run north of two hours and even creep closer to the three-hour mark, putting out a 90-minute film tells me that you know exactly what you’re trying to convey. There’s a sense of directness that’s immediately appealing to me, particularly when it comes to scary movies.
“The Rental,” from director and co-writer Dave Franco, is in many ways the Platonic ideal of a 90-minute thriller. It wastes no time setting up its satisfyingly creepy premise, it moves all the pieces into place with real efficiency, and it puts talented actors in a position to fill up their characters with life without ever having to fall back on over-explanation or long monologues full of exposition. It’s not perfect, but if you’re willing to give an hour and a half of your time to this compelling little movie, your craving for a lightning-fast thrill ride will be rewarded.
“The Rental” of the title is the perfect place to set a scary movie: A secluded beach house where four people are hoping to get away for a weekend. Setting out for the trip are Charlie (Dan Stevens), his wife Michelle (Alison Brie), his business partner Mina (Sheila Vand), and his brother Josh (Jeremy Allen White), who also happens to be Mina’s boyfriend. Right away, Franco and co-writer Joe Swanberg (one of cinema’s current masters of introducing plot details through seemingly casual conversation) introduce some light tension into the story that’s both squirm-worthy and easy to dismiss. Charlie and Mina are perhaps a little too close for mere business partners, Charlie and Josh are at odds because Josh is still considered the family screw-up, and Mina is distressed because she was turned down for the rental while Charlie was approved, suggesting some potential racist or sexist attitudes lurking in whoever manages the home. These are seeds, and while they might not all sprout right away, the film plants them with a kind of dark glee that makes you wriggle in your seat as the tension starts to slowly tick up.
From there, things escalate as the couples settle into the house, but not in the way you might expect. The film’s structural strength is in the way it telegraphs certain story elements – things better left unsaid until you actually see the movie – to make you think you see the trajectory, then doubles back and does something else entirely. There are clever little feints, the kind of red herrings that master thriller storytellers like Alfred Hitchcock and Brian De Palma are so fond of, stitched into the tapestry of the film, which means that even if you’re the kind of person who enjoys trying to call the twist before it happens, you’ll likely be grasping at straws more than once.
That’s a key part of the film’s appeal, but it doesn’t work without a solid ensemble to sell it, and it’s there that Franco’s film might have found its greatest asset. Stevens, Brie, Vand, and White are all spectacularly in tune with each other and with the kind of film they’re making. They’re natural without ever losing sight of the genre fun they’re having, engaged in the thriller story without ever making it seem farfetched, and above all just wonderfully engaging as a group. We talk a lot about the chemistry between two actors, but the chemistry between four or more is often just as vital, and chemistry is also not limited to the way two characters get along. There’s a different kind of chemistry that comes with thriller acting, the sense that these people would be believably wrapped up in something dark and terrifying together, and that’s hard to pull off. This quartet manages it with ease.
All of that, plus an atmospheric location and Franco’s careful, unhurried camera, make “The Rental” something worth settling into if you’re a thriller fan. The film is, at times, perhaps not as clever as it thinks it is, and it occasionally lapses into a sense of relaxation under the guise of naturalism that lets the tension down a bit too much, but the end result still plays wonderfully. It’s an atmospheric, taut, and vivid little movie that makes great use of its commendably brief runtime.
—
‘The Rental’ is available to rent now on the VOD platform of your choice.
