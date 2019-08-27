The Professional Curmudgeon: Step-Whatevers; adults, kids, grands, etc.

Over a period of decades, possibly centuries, we have seen — perhaps even participated — in an evolving world where mores and customs change in every direction. In 2019, it appears that attitudinal changes relating to step-parents are proceeding merrily along; good or bad. This is a mobile process, a moving target, and we’re not finished. When and if we examine futures, we recognize that we create our own path.
In this piece, we will examine this environment. As usual, you will be expected to evaluate/create your personal conclusions. This is as it should be; not my doing.
This acceptance of stepparents as respectable members of society is not so rare and is moving forward. In recent years, societal shifts have helped to create this aura of warm acceptance. Finally, many have realized the impact on children, parents, grandparents, and friends. The total process of step-parenting remains under development. Additional facts are being created and this piece provides more for the general concept. I do have some credentials on both sides of this issue.
There can and will be obstacles. This is new unit, untested by the past, and accompanied by large amounts of baggage. Questions and objections from children, family friends, passersby, and others will abound. Only this new family can jointly address all of them; some over rather pointed objections. You have no obligation to share all old history; just what you decide to release. Tell all you are doing the right thing. At this juncture, all will be discussed and agreed what can be shared. Enjoy the challenge.
This new family unit may include two sets of children, two other parents, two sets of great-grands, and untold others. Just remembering names and relationships is more than monumental; trying to fit all into this new situation can be daunting. Regardless of years gone, the family must move forward.
One most important matter is blending two sets of perhaps different backgrounds; especially the children: What do we call you? What do I tell my teachers, friends? Who are all these strangers, and do I have to like them? Who will tell me to do something, anything? These are only samples. You will be confronted with others. The rule remains; this is a united unit. No one totally forgets the past but it cannot be totally ignored. Handle with care.
The lady spouse (stepmother) is usually more social and provides/delivers a part of life that cannot be duplicated. She will be the gracious and charming hostess and later complain about the work. As a lady/girl, she brings more objectivity into relationships with all the kids. Of course the male in this household will be a bulwark of strength and provide unbending support for this special lady. In times to come, all in and out of the family come to know and realize the stepmother as an extremely valuable asset that is the family.
And what about the male, the stepfather? It seems, and this is coldblooded, he has donned a heavy cloak laden with great responsibilities for a new family not of his making. Ah, yes. The idea of a mean old stepfather is alive and well; although fading into the sunset. If his kids were girls, he now may have to learn about Little League. The prime duty and chore overriding all else is to bond and blend with the wife and present a strong united front to the entire world outside the castle gates. Sitting by the fireplace with your wife and listening to Andy Williams or Elvis Presley ballads is far superior to any night out with the boys. This is more minor but this could mean stepfathers drive the pickup, a sign of masculinity, while your wife drives her Lexus and you are both happy. Dependent upon background, this second time around provide untold opportunities to recall and remember past pitfalls and while developing new pleasures to treasure. If this is the rest of your life as planned, you should build memories before retirement. Realistically, once you achieve a certain age and physical condition, it may become too late to climb Mt. Shasta or raft the Colorado. Do it now. Avoid the wait and build now – more or less gracefully.
Step-parenting is much more than a change in lifestyles. It can, and should, open the door to unforeseen passions and pleasantries; reinforced and surrounded by love, true care, and deep affection. Along with these years there is the undeniable pleasure of seeing grand-children making wise or good choices and going on with life. You note, with pleasure, only a part of your impact on the future thru several generations.
It should never stop, memories relived, and the joy of togetherness. In reality, it should never go away. This is happiness recreated and a way of life.
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
