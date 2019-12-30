The Patio is set to swing into the roaring twenties with a New Year’s Eve celebration.
The downtown restaurant is hosting its New Year’s Eve celebration, “Roaring 2020” tonight from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring several bands, appetizers, a champagne toast and balloon drop.
“We really wanted to give back to the community and host an elegant, but affordable celebration of the new year,” Patio owner Sam Donnell said. “We chose the roaring twenties theme because it will be 2020. We are asking attendees to dress for the occasion in pinstripes and flapper dresses. All of our bands performing will be donning their best attire for the roaring twenties,”
Folk Family Revival – a Magnolia based Americana band will headline the event, with The Great Trumpet, The Dinner Party, John Toland and Katey Bell opening for them. Folk Family Revival, comprised of the Lankford brothers – Mason, Barrett and Lincoln – and Caleb Pace, has been described as Americana, folk and country, but their unique sound has influences spanning rock and bluegrass as well.
“Folk Family Revival is a great, local band who is returning to Huntsville after a couple of years when they headlined the ‘Bacon and Brew fest.’ The Dinner Party is a Huntsville band that we have hosted and are very excited to see again. The Great Trumpet is a former employee here who moved to Kerrville, but wanted to come back to perform. It will be a night of great music and fun.”
During the event, attendees will be treated to an appetizer bar, with food from the menu, new items and future offerings. When the clock strikes midnight, a champagne toast will be held and balloons will fall to celebrate the new year.
“We will be trying some new, fresh ideas for the food during the event,” Donnell said. “I believe attendees will have a great time and enjoy this unique event. We hope to see a big turnout.”
Tickets can be purchased through The Patio Facebook page for $25 or at the door for $35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.