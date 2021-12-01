The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is unveiling a new holiday exhibit that celebrates Texas. On view in the museum’s rotunda, ‘The Lone Star in the East’ Christmas Tree features the work of Texas theatre artist and designer, Barry Doss.
The tree will be on display starting Tuesday, Nov. 30, with an opening reception taking place Saturday, Dec. 11 as a part of the museum’s Houston Family Christmas day.
Through handmade ornaments combined with a curated collection of art, found objects and decor, ‘The Lone Star in the East’ represents an array of Texas icons. The tree first debuted two years ago as a part of the Alley Theatre’s “Deck the Trees” exhibition in Houston. Now, thanks to a partnership with the museum, visitors can enjoy the holiday work of art in Huntsville.
“The goal is to provide a unique, community holiday experience for the City of Huntsville, Walker County, the surrounding East Texas region and our state,” Doss said. “History and diversity are at the heart of this project. This design was created to celebrate our rich history and diversity and bring people together through a visual form that has special meaning this time of year – the Christmas tree.”
According to Jude Routh, museum curator of exhibits, ‘The Lone Star in the East’ offers another reason to make the museum a part of holiday planning for those living near and far.
“The holiday season is about enjoying time and activities with family. Our museum is the perfect setting for that, and this exhibit, packed with visual surprises, offers many opportunities for fun discovery.”
Doss is a designer and instructor in Sam Houston State University’s Department of Dance. A Broadway veteran of wardrobe, he returned to East Texas in 2014. He has continued his work as a professional freelance costume designer throughout Texas designing stage production costumes for such venues as Stages Rep in Houston, ZACH Theatre in Austin, and the Alley Theatre. His wide participation with the Broadway production ANN by Holland Taylor, both in New York City and Texas, is a testament to his love and creative commitment to telling the story of the Lone Star State.
This project is supported in part by funding from the Huntsville Arts Commission, City of Huntsville.
