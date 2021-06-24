Travis Powell, one of the top Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world, has his rhinestone suits and scarves packed to pay homage to ‘The King’ in the Old Town Theatre. Helping him in this endeavor is the Edge of Reality Band and the national and international 50’s and 60’s show group, Shake Rattle & Roll.
This event on Aug. 7 isn’t the first of kind and most certainly will not be the last, as promoter Steve Fountain explained.
“I did my very first Elvis show 13 years ago at the Huntsville Old Town Theatre, I was the first one to ever do that with Gene Myrick and we sold it out,” Fountain said. “When I told him I was going to bring an Elvis show in there, he thought I was crazy.”
It wasn’t always this easy for Fountain, as his first concert in Huntsville didn’t even feature a band. As he’s grown over the years, he has booked bigger names and bands to accompany them so that they can rock the house.
Powell’s performance is sure to pack the house as he returns to the stage after the COVID-19 Pandemic kept him away from his passion. Since lockdowns kept performers off the stage, Powell was unable to complete his usual circuit of cruise ship performances and performing at the Legends in Concert at Myrtle Beach and other locations.
One of the other groups performing, Shake, Rattle & Roll, will dust off their poodle skirts to perform for the audience and provide a bit of comedy as well. The ladies in the group won the national Doo-wop championship in Las Vegas and travel all around to perform oldies music for audiences.
With the combined performances of these groups, Fountain feels that the concert is a truly unique experience.
“It’s a very authentic show, you feel like you’re sitting in Las Vegas when you’re in the audience,” Fountain said.
A major part of this authentic experience is Powell’s look, with the height, blue eyes and sideburns to match, he greatly resembles The King, leaving the crowds going wild.
“My favorite part is seeing the crowd’s reaction,” Powell said. “That’s my favorite part, singing the songs that I grew up to love and seeing the crowd react to them, whether there’s tears or there’s laughter or smiles, that’s my favorite part is the crowd’s reaction to it.”
Tickets for the show range in price from $50 for a seat at the VIP table to $20 for balcony seating, and can be reserved online at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
