The Item launches new lifestyles magazine

Huntsville Living, a new lifestyle magazine that focuses on all that is great in Huntsville and Walker County is now on newsstands.
The quarterly magazine, produced by The Huntsville Item, debuted Wednesday and features the 2019 Citizens of the Year B.J. and Holly McMichael — the founders of Arise2Read in Walker County. Also featured in the inaugural edition of Huntsville Living are renowned artist and home builder Dan Phillips, local business Kim’s Garden Center and a staple in the Huntsville food scene, 1836 Steakhouse.
Copies are available at several locations across Walker County, and are inserted in today’s edition of The Item.
“We’re delighted to bring a new publication focusing on the lifestyles of the people of Walker County,” Item editor Joseph Brown said. “With this inaugural issue we wanted to focus on the people that make Walker County proud. We look forward to seeing Huntsville Living grow and become a staple publication within our community.”
Extra copies of Huntsville Living are available at The Huntsville Item, located at 1409 10th Street.
