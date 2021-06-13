HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Item earned two first place awards, three third place awards and a single fourth place award in the annual Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Competition. The paper also placed third overall in sweepstakes.
The awards were announced Saturday at the annual TPA Convention and Trade Show in Denton.
Item editor Joseph Brown earned first place in News Writing for his reporting on the Huntsville Memorial Hospital bankruptcy case and his continued coverage of the 2020 racial justice protests.
The judges wrote, “two stories with clear reader appeal. The hospital bankruptcy news story gave the reasons for the bankruptcy, what was being done, and statements noting that continued care will be provided. The Floyd story used enterprise for a personal approach of a former officer and reports of keeping protests peaceful.”
Brown also finished third for both news and sports photography.
Michelle Wulfson won first in Feature Writing for her coverage of racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd.
The judge for feature writing wrote “A great feature writer is first a great interviewer, and it is obvious from both of these stories that Wulfson knows how to conduct an interview that gets to the soul of her subject.”
Item sports editor Josh Criswell finished third in Sports Coverage, while the editorial team placed fourth in general excellence.
The Item competed in Division 3 with newspapers across the state.
