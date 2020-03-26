At a time when most hospitals are ramping up capacity to treat a massive number of patients who may become infected with COVID-19, rural hospital administrators say financial hardships could force them to do the opposite.
Before the contagious new coronavirus arrived in Texas, rural hospitals already faced a bleak financial forecast. Demographic shifts, high shares of uninsured patients and cuts to the facilities’ Medicare payments have for years led hospital administrators to abandon small-town markets where they could not turn a profit. In Texas, 26 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, according to a rural hospital trade association; roughly 160 remain.
Now hospital administrators say necessary public health precautions undertaken to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as the cancellation of elective surgeries — which are one of the hospitals’ most lucrative income streams — threaten to hasten the rate of closures. A 2017 study found that roughly 41% of rural hospitals in the U.S. operate at a loss.
“If we’re not able to address the short-term cash needs of rural hospitals, we’re going to see hundreds of rural hospitals close before this crisis ends,” Alan Morgan, the head of the National Rural Health Association, recently told Kaiser Health News. “This is not hyperbole.”
John Henderson, chief executive of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, said help “can’t come fast enough.”
“Facing critical supply shortages, maxed-out lines of credit, growing payables and disappearing revenue streams, cash-strapped rural Texas hospitals are having to make layoffs to meet payroll,” he said. “And this is happening in a moment when we must build and sustain surge capacity.”
At Huntsville Memorial Hospital, an acute care facility that’s licensed for 123 beds, but typically operates only about 96 there are four intensive care unit beds, four emergency department beds and eight portable units that can convert a regular room into an isolation room available in case of a surge in patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The hospital, on the southern edge of Huntsville, has five ventilators and could convert three backup anesthesia machines, said Steve Smith, the hospital’s CEO.
Even before Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Sunday that hospitals postpone “all surgeries that are not medically necessary,” HMH physicians had begun consulting with patients to determine if their scheduled surgeries could be put off. The rationale is to keep beds ready for a surge of patients and reduce everyone’s risk of exposure.
But it comes with a cost, Smith said.
“Now that elective surgeries, procedures and testing have been canceled our revenues will be affected,” said Greg Magers, the interim CFO for HMH.
The primary financial impact for most hospitals like HMH comes in the form of increased overtime payments, added supply usage and equipment rentals.
The American Hospital Association asked the federal government last week for $100 billion to help cover the coronavirus response.
“Some facilities and practices are able to absorb significant losses for a period of time but others, such as rural facilities, are not,” U.S. hospital, doctor and nursing leaders wrote to members of Congress.
Meanwhile, official plans for more restrictions on hospital payments have worried rural administrators. The Trump administration proposed a “fiscal accountability rule” in November that would limit the amount of federal dollars flowing to hospitals under Medicaid, the federal-state insurance program for the poor and disabled. The Texas Hospital Association estimated the rule change would reduce Texas hospitals’ annual revenues by about $11 billion.
The costs of COVID-19 are harder to estimate.
—
Joseph Brown with The Huntsville Item contributed to this report.
