The dog days of summer have arrived!
A customer asked me one day “exactly what is a dog day”? A dog day is when it is so hot you never get off the porch and out of the shade. As my granny would say (my great-grandmother, whom I was blessed to have live with us as a youngster) would say “it’s a swimming hole and watermelon day." I suspect the swimming hole was the San Antonio river on the homestead ranch and what family in Texas did not raise watermelons at the turn of the century.
No doubt the dog days of summer are here and many of you are asking: how to maintain my landscape in summer and how much water is too much and how do I tell.
Let me make a few suggestions, that have been accumulated in the past 36 years in garden and landscape industry.
Water – 1 1⁄2” a week of irrigation is mandatory in the heat of the summer to maintain a St. Augustine lawn, 1-1/3” on Bermuda. If the grass looks dull and lifeless, it is too dry. If the grass blades are rolling closed, drought damage is just a day away. Never fertilize a lawn or landscape that is severely drought stressed. It will cause heavy damage in the least if not death. The answer is water heavily, in the am, which translated to 20-30 minutes per area if high winds and temperatures are above 95 degrees, 4 times a week, which can easily go to 5x a week. Avoid watering twice a day for short time periods, this promotes shallow root systems that dry out quickly due to roots being within inches of the surface. Plants need deep root systems, thus is it imperative to work to develop strong deep root systems by watering deeply and thoroughly ... we will get into this in a bit.
Plants in general, have a language, they will tell you when to water, when to fertilize and when not too. If the leaf rolls up or “in” the plant needs water and is trying to decrease its expiration factor due to the heat. If the plant is limp, with yellowing, browning, and crispy leaves the plant needs water desperately and will begin defoliating within a day or two ... this is another way plants decrease their need for water.
Most plants are hardy enough to defoliate and refoliate, given a strict watering schedule is adhered to for the rest of the summer, so new growth will appear.
So, what does “too much water” look like? Too much water, generally results in brown stains on the tips of the leaves, droopy growth, but without crispy leaves or yellowing. The leaves generally turn black not to be confused with black mildew. We often see folks bring in house plants, succulents, cacti, that have rotted off at the base because they are in self watering containers or have no drainage holes ... big NO on both of those. The self watering pots have a use when growing African violets, ivy, but are certain death to draecena, corn plants, succulents and cacti. Another “give away “ that a plant has too much water, is the “smell” of rank stagnant water sitting in the bottom of the plant.
This is easily solved by repotting with fresh soil and a pot with drainage. The bothersome soil gnats are another sign. They will not harm the plant, but soil that is too moist is a great hatching ground for these pesky insects.
New plantings, such as trees and non-drought hardy shrubs, should be monitored carefully and hand watered in addition to your sprinkler system. New plants do not have an established root system and will die within days in a Texas summer with proper irrigation. Should I avoid planting in summer? No, plant to your hearts delight, but ensure you are able to water to your plants delight.
With “all this watering” as we say in East Texas, when do I fertilize, because everything looks pale green, rugged and lifeless. Frequent watering will leach the nutrients out of the soil, especially iron and phosphorous. Fertilize every 30 days with a granular and up to every 3 weeks with a liquid application.
One fertilizer will not do everything, but you can go as far as possible with these 3 varieties: osmocote 14-14-14 (house plants, potted plants and blooming shrubs), medina hasta-gro (6-12- 6) and supreme by green diamond ( 21-7-14, covers 8400 sq’ and excellent on trees and shrubs, as well as the lawn) . Note: osmocote and supreme are slow release and will fertilize up to 60 days in summer. Yes the package says 6 months, but intense heat breaks down the chemical composition during July-september, making the application time only 60-75 days.
Remember, there are not liquid applications on the market that are not concentrates on fertilizer ... so never just pour on the ground without mixing with water according to direction. Always read the label and ask questions when needed. Enjoy the dog days of summer, because our Indian summer is just weeks away.
Happy gardening
