With his mind preoccupied with thoughts of his daughter’s battle with aplastic anemia, Bert Lyle never noticed the homeless community he regularly passed through during his daughter’s seven months of treatments at MD Anderson.
It wasn’t until the family was leaving Downtown Houston 16 years ago, their daughter cured, that his mind was finally clear to see the massive homeless community before him. Lyle was stricken by the thousands of men and women living underneath the bridges in the downtown area and felt that he needed to do something to help.
“You see a need, and sometimes you’re preoccupied, sometimes your own worries and troubles are too big for you and you don’t notice things going on around you, and sometimes you’re at the right spot and God uses that moment and says, ‘will you be my hands and feet,’” Lyle said.
About a year later, Lyle returned to Pierce Street bridge with a handful of students from the Truth ministry – a college ministry of University Heights Baptist Church –, college students from the Sunday school class at the church and his sister-in-law. The small group distributed food and clothing, running out of materials within minutes of arrival.
They realized that the need was great and that The Bridge needed to be giving back on a monthly basis.
Now, with over a hundred volunteers at any given time, backpacks, blankets, clothing, personal hygiene products, food, shoes and mats are collected and sorted by faithful volunteers to be distributed to the homeless of Downtown Houston every third Friday of the month.
Members of the church cook food items at one of the church camps while some women of the church make woven mats out of recycled plastic shopping bags for the homeless to sleep on. The sustainable design not only provides cushioning, but keeps their bodies elevated and free from water that may collect on the ground.
Since forming in 2003, The Bridge is now joined by four different churches from Houston and serves right next to the underpass at 2000 Crawford where a long line typically awaits their arrival.
“It’s a real problem, and we’re not the answer … but we feel like if we can love those people for a day – some of them haven’t eaten in several days, some of them are very cold – if we can help them, then we will, even if it’s just for a day or two,” Lyle said.
Lyle notes that he has seen about 17 make their way out of homelessness and back into society, though he is quick to add that it is not a lot considering the thousands of people suffering homelessness in Houston.
“A lot of times, we’ll see the guys that we have served before come back to help us and their response is, ‘I got out because you helped us, now I want to help you,’ and that’s pretty neat,” Lyle said.
In reality, Lyle notes that he does often times see many of the same people out there seeking their services, many being Vietnam veterans or individuals struggling with substance abuse, adding that it can be difficult coming out of homelessness and adjusting to a structured lifestyle.
The first few years were not the easiest, after diffusing a few fights over materials amongst those being served, Lyle had to sharpen his organizational skills and build on processing structures. Lyle said that he was also fortunate to have more men step up in volunteering to help distribute clothing to men in need and diffuse elevated tensions.
At the end of the evening, the group spreads the word of Christ through songs of gospel and sharing praise. Volunteers connect with interested members of the homeless community one-on-one and discuss the gospel of Christ on a personal level.
“I thought there was something wrong with those people, I thought I was better than them and I didn’t always see them,” Lyle said. “Now I would say I know that in God’s eyes, everyone is the same, that I am no better than anybody, that sometimes people go through stuff and they just can’t recover from it and if we can show Jesus’ love to somebody for a day, it’s worth it.”
As temperatures continue to drop in the coming weeks, blankets, jackets, shoes and socks – anything warm – are desperately needed for winter. Donations can be dropped off at University Heights Baptist Church or at The Facemaker in Downtown Huntsville. The Bridge also accepts monetary donations at University Heights.
“If you want to come down and really see what it’s like to try and physically do something to help people in need, we need help,” Lyle added.
Anyone is welcome to volunteer – The Bridge carpool to Downtown Houston meets at the back of University Heights Baptist Church at 4:30 p.m. every third Friday of the month.
