Officers on patrol discovered a THC vape pen during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 700 block of Avenue G around 11:45 p.m., when they noticed a vehicle with a brake light out. Officers pulled over the vehicle and conducted a search on the suspect – identified as Quincy Champine, 38, of Huntsville.
During the search, police say they discovered a THC vape pen in Champine’s pocket.
“This was excellent police work by officers,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am glad we got this drug off the street, as people are dying from these across the country.”
Champine was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bond, but has since bonded out.
