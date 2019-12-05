Over 13.6 grams of THC oil and several grams of marijuana were found during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Huntsville police officer Casie Wheeler was on patrol near the intersection of 17th Street and Sam Houston Avenue around 8:30 p.m., when she saw a vehicle with a defective brake light going 40 miles per hour in a 20 MPH zone. While approaching the vehicle, Wheeler detected to odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Van Wahus, 25, of Huntsville – to exit the vehicle.
Wahus informed Wheeler that he had marijuana in the vehicle and CBD oil cartridges, but testing showed the oil was actually THC based.
“This was a good arrest by officer Wheeler and she did great following her instincts,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “These things are getting people sick and we do not want them on the street.
Wahus was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
