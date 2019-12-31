A THC vape cartridge, THC oil and a marijuana cigar were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop Monday night in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 1100 block of State Highway 75 around 7:30 p.m., when they noticed a grey 2019 Nissan Rogue speeding. Officers say when approaching the vehicle, the driver – identified as Darius Stewart, 28, of Bedias – began removing items from his pocket, which the officer identified as drugs.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer recovered the THC cartridge, oil and cigar.
“This was great work by our officers being aware and noticing the items,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy we were able to get these drugs off the street.”
Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $5,000 in bonds, but has since bonded out.
