Nearly three ounces of marijuana brownies were found during a traffic stop Saturday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 11 a.m., when a white 2013 Ford Focus with expired registration was stopped. While approaching the vehicle, officers detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Glen Fisher, 18, of Huntsville – to exit.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered several open cigar packages and other marijuana paraphernalia, in addition to 78 grams of marijuana brownies.
“I want to remind the community that marijuana edibles are still currently illegal,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Do not make decisions like these when driving.”
Fisher was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bond, but has since made bail.
