For every enlisted hero, is a family at home just as equally called to duty.
One local non-profit is aiming to honor the children whose lives have been turned upside down from a loved one’s sacrifice for their country.
Operation Red, White and Bike was started 12 years ago with a mission of bringing joy to the lives of the overlooked children of Purple Hearts veterans and to recognize them for their unique service.
“They learned that their father or their mother has either been killed or wounded in combat and we’re recognizing these children for the sacrifice that they’ve made,” Operation Red, White and Bike co-founder Larry Reid said. “My idea was that if you really want to do something special for a combat wounded veteran, do something for their kids. So, in a way, we are honoring the veteran by honoring their little heroes.”
The stresses of having a loved one serving in the army or military and returning wounded from combat or killed in action takes a toll on loved ones, especially the youngest in the family. Children of military families face greater behavioral and stress disorders that follow them through life, and, according to Reid, more could be done to show appreciation for these “little heroes” who so bravely cope with the life altering duty of being in a military family.
For the children who have had to grow up faster than their peers, Operation Red, White and Bike aims to honor and thank every child or sibling of a combat wounded veteran or a veteran killed in action with a state-of-the-art bicycle to call their own. It’s a special gesture to bring a little joy into their lives and allow them to go back to the simplicity of just being a kid.
“It’s not a fun thing to think about when your mom or dad has lost an arm, or a leg or life,” Reid said. “I know when I’m riding my bike, my mind is completely off of anything that I’m worried about … I’m focused on enjoying my ride and having a good time. It helps the child get their mind off of it while getting some really good exercise.”
At 75 years-old, the Sam Houston State University alumnus is an avid cyclist himself and has been riding for close to 20 years. His love of cycling is what first spurred his idea for Operation Red, White and Bike, while on a ride 12 years ago.
The non-profit was quickly co-founded by Reed with a small group of patriotic friends. Working through the Military Order of the Purple Heart to identify and confirm qualified children, Operation Red, White and Bike has presented 224 bikes to children across mainly Texas, as well as Florida, Arkansas, Washington, Ohio, Illinois and North Carolina.
Each child gets to select their own bicycle and customize it to tell the story of their parent or sibling’s service. For some of the kids, it’s their first time ever being on a bike, and seeing the joy that it brings the kids and their families makes it all worth it for Reid.
In the future, Operation Red, White and Bike plans to become a nationwide non-profit benefitting little heroes in all 50 states and U.S. territories, however, Reid hopes that one day their services won’t be needed at all.
“There’s not a lot of these kids, thank God, and I’m hoping that one of these days we’ll go out of business because there’s none of them,” Reid said.
Until then, having recently moved the non-profit’s operations from Kemah, Texas to Huntsville, Reid is specifically searching for “little heroes” in Walker County and the surrounding areas to honor.
To nominate a child or sibling, ages 4 to 15, of a combat wounded veteran or a veteran killed in action, visit www.redwhiteandbike.org.
