Texas State University System Board of Regents Chair William F. Scott recently announced the search committee responsible for reviewing applications, interviewing candidates and recommending finalists for president of Sam Houston State University.
The finalists will ultimately be interviewed by the chancellor, who will select the sole finalist for the Texas State University System Board of Regents. .
TSUS regent Alan Tinsley will chair the committee, which will include 16 other university and community officials. A presidential search website will be created and available from SHSU’s home page to solicit input and provide updates to the campus community. Academic Search, an executive search firm, is assisting TSUS in the SHSU presidential search process. SHSU’s current president, Dr. Dana Hoyt, has announced her intention to retire later this year after leading the university for a decade.
The Presidential Search Committee is made up of the following members:
• Alan Tinsley (Committee Chair), Regent, Texas State University System
• Charlie Amato, Regent, Texas State University System
• Duke Austin, Regent, Texas State University System
• Bryan Brown, SHSU Alumni Board Past President
• Sam Burris, First National Bank of Huntsville
• Lenora Chapman, SHSU Associate Vice President for Financial Planning and Budget
• Frank Holmes, SHSU Vice President for University Advancement
• Amanda Lee, SHSU Student Government Association President
• Phillip Lyons, Ph.D., SHSU Dean of College of Criminal Justice
• Russell Martinez, SHSU Associate Athletic Director for External Relations
• Chris Maynard, Ph.D., SHSU Vice Provost
• Lee Miller, Ph.D., SHSU Faculty Senate Incoming Chair, College of Humanities and Social Sciences
• Frank Parker, SHSU Vice President for Student Affairs
• Danny Pierce, Walker County Judge
• Shani Robinson, Ph.D., SHSU Associate Dean, College of Business Administration
• Erin Steele, SHSU Foundation Board
• Courtney West, Ph.D., SHSU Associate Dean of Educational Affairs, College of Osteopathic Medicine
The Texas State University System, founded in 1911, is Texas’ first university system, consisting of seven institutions serving more than 86,000 students from the Big Bend Region to the Gulf Coast.
