Texas State board expected to appoint new president

The appointment of Dr. Alisa White as the 14th president of Sam Houston State University could be made official today.
In a special called meeting, the Texas State Board of Regents are expected to consider White’s contract, after she was named the sole finalist for the position by Chancellor Brian McCall last month. She was previously the president of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Dr. White, a Texas native, previously served as vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Tyler and Midwestern State University. During her tenure as president of APSU, the university has experienced record enrollment growth, added new academic programs, increased its endowment, completed several large capital projects, and elevated its athletic program.
Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Texas State University System’s governing board can consider Dr. White’s nomination. If confirmed, she will succeed Dr. Dana Hoyt, who is retiring after 10 years of service to the university.
Members of the public may access the meeting at www.tsus.edu/regents/boardmeetings.html or by calling (877) 820-7831 and entering participant code 570960. The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m.
