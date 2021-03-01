AUSTIN — The Texas State University System Board of Regents today elected Charlie Amato of San Antonio as chairman of the board, Duke Austin as first vice chairman, and Garry Crain as second vice chairman. All three were elected unanimously during the board's virtual quarterly meeting.
Chairman Amato, first appointed to the Board of Regents in 2009, is chairman and co-founder of SWBC, a diversified financial services company providing insurance, including business insurance; mortgage banking; wealth management; employee benefits; real estate development; professional employee services; and more to financial institutions, businesses, and individuals. Aside from other business ventures, five of which include owning automobile dealerships and an interest in five-time National Basketball Association champion – The San Antonio Spurs – Mr. Amato recognizes the importance of giving back to the community in which he has prospered. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Sam Houston State University.
First Vice Chairman Earl C. “Duke” Austin, Jr. is president and chief executive officer of Quanta Services, a recognized leader driving the operations of the largest specialized contractor serving electric power, natural gas and pipeline customers in North America. Mr. Austin is a graduate of Sam Houston State University, where he received his B.S. in Business Management/Accounting. In 2016, Austin received the Sam Houston State University Distinguished Alumni Award-Class of ‘92.
Second Vice Chairman Garry Crain is the owner of Crain Healthcare, an enterprise performing consulting services to the healthcare industry. Mr. Crain is a member of the advisory board of Global Bio Resources, Inc. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University and a Master of Health Administration from The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. He was named the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus by The University of Oklahoma and Hudson College of Public Health.
The Texas State University System Board of Regents is the governing body of Texas’ first university system, which comprises seven institutions: Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Texas State University, Sul Ross State University, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange and Lamar State College Port Arthur. The chair and vice chairs serve one-year terms.
