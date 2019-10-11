A new business has opened in Huntsville to provide great products and customer service to the community.
Texas Star Propane, a Plantersville-based business, was treated to a ribbon cutting ceremony from the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. The Huntsville location is the business’ first time expanding.
“Our business was established in 2009 out of a garage in Cypress. My business partner Joel Sopchak and myself established our main office in Plantersville later that year and business has taken off ever since,” said Texas Star Propane co-owner Josh Kasprzak.
Texas Star provides services for both commercial and residential customers, filling cylinders, above and below ground tanks, and recreational vehicles. Texas Star is also a Generac and Kohler generator license business, which provides maintenance and service for generators.
“Our company motto is, ‘we are not in the propane business, we are in the customer service business,’” Kasprazak added. “Over the years, we began to expand our service to New Waverly and Huntsville, bringing up trucks five days a week. Because of the great support we received from our Huntsville customers, we wanted to become a part of the community.”
In addition to customer service, Texas Star accepts nominations for someone in need in the community each month and selects a family to receive 100 free gallons of propane. The company is also a proud sponsor of the Lone Survivor Foundation, which provides wounded service members, their spouses, children and care partners through health, wellness and therapeutic support.
“Giving back to the community is a major part of our business,” Kasprazak said. “Our trucks have the Lone Survivor Foundation’s logo proudly displayed. We are proud to support such a worthy cause.”
Texas Star Propane Huntsville is located at 3127 State Highway 19 and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
