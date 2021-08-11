HUNTSVILLE — The third wave of COVID-19 in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as nearly 10,500 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalized for the first time since early February, state health officials reported.
Meantime, local governments and courts continue to chip away at Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask and social distancing mandates as a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to mask up and quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.
There were 10,463 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the most since the winter spike in January and February.
Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, the coronavirus cases have filled all the intensive-care beds in hospitals in the Big Thicket, Laredo and Coastal Bend regions. All but one or two of the intensive-care unit beds in hospitals in Austin and Victoria areas, and the West Texas Rolling Plains. Severe COVID-19 cases took all but three ICU beds in the Wichita Falls-Vernon and Waco areas.
Only 94 ICU beds remained available in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area, which supports over 6 million Texans around the city — including Walker County. That accounts for nearly 20% of all hospitalizations in the region.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Texas Department of State Health Services would be utilizing staffing agencies to import medical personnel from out-of-state to supplement the COVID-19 operations of Texas health care facilities. However, Memorial Hermann CEO David Callender said he was unsure how much that will help as so many other areas of the country also are seeing their health care personnel overtaxed and temporary staffing agencies squeezed by the COVID-19 surge.
“All the hospitals are considering what they need and putting in requests, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Callender said.
A rolling seven-day average of new Texas COVID-19 cases averaged 14,143 daily, also the most since early February, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The 112 new fatalities reported Wednesday were the most since 115 were reported on March 3, state records show.
HOSPITAL CLOSED OFF TO VISITORS
Officials with Huntsville Memorial Hospital have once again barred visitors from it’s facility.
The announcement was made by the hospital on Wednesday due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 in the community.
According to the hospital’s new visitor policy, family and drivers of patients are asked to remain in their vehicle until the patient is discharged. Extenuating circumstances will be addressed by the house supervisor or administrator on call.
“Though Huntsville Memorial Hospital has taken every known precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the contagious nature of the coronavirus means that a possibility remains that you could still contract the virus while in any public place, including the hospital,” hospital officials said in a social media post.
Officials say that the new policy will go into effect today.
