The COVID-19 outbreak remains a threat to Texans.
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services marked the fourth consecutive day with over 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus. The number of people in Texas hospitals has also continued to climb after topping 10,000 for the first time last, and the state recorded 10,632 people hospitalized Friday as it tries to contain the spread in what has become one of America's biggest hot zones.
The report, which sent the Lone Star State over 300,000 total cases, came a day after Gov. Greg Abbott backtracked on a second statewide shutdown.
Abbott said last week that if the spread of the virus didn't slow, "the next step would have to be a lockdown." But in a television interview Thursday, he said that there have been rumors of such a move and stressed that they were not true.
“Let me tell you, there is no shutdown coming,” he told KRIV-TV in Houston.
The Texas governor pointed to measures he’s taken in recent weeks, including a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars, to slow the spread of the virus. It will take a few weeks to see a reversal in coronavirus case surges, he said.
"People are panicking, thinking I'm about to shut down Texas again," he said. "The answer is no. That is not the goal. I've been abundantly clear."
Texas reported 10,256 new cases on Friday, alongside 174 additional fatalities — a single day high. Since mid-March, the state has reported 307,572 cases of the virus, but the true number of cases is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.