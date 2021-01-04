Texas hit a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, as a surge in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continued to strain state medical resources following holiday travel and gatherings.
State health officials reported 12,961 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, an increase of nearly 400 from Sunday. It was the seventh time in eight days that the state reported record breaking hospitalizations.
Intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department reported 15,976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, 1,963 more probable cases and 52 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
Meanwhile, Walker County officials reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases Monday in a mid-day update.
Over the last seven days, nearly one in five coronavirus tests in Texas has come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
