Texas on Friday reported more than 422 new COVID-19 deaths, as fatalities continued to skyrocket across the Lone Star State.
Health officials also confirmed more than 17,000 new cases as hospitalizations continued to hover around 13,500. ICU beds in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area was at near capacity, with COVID patients taking up 19.3 percent of all hospital beds in the region. As of Friday, approximately 76 ICU beds were available across the region that includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton Counties.
Orders from Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Danny Pierce barred hospitals from performing elective surgeries and closed bars, due to high hospitalizations. The area must have seven consecutive days below 15 percent capacity to end the order.
According to state records, Walker County has received 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, most of which have already been administered. Walker County Emergency Director Butch Davis said earlier this week that area pharmacies have long wait lists for people wanting to get the vaccine. He said that he is working with a local doctor to procure 2,000 doses for Walker County citizens over the age of 65 or with underlying health issues.
On Friday, county officials added 68 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 2,292 active cases in the county, 76 percent of which are from members of the community.
Free public testing is available at kiosks, located at 125 Medical Park Ln. and 455 State Hwy. 75 N.
