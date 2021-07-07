Texas Rep. Ernest Bailes announces re-eleciton bid

AUSTIN — Texas House Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd, announced Wednesday that he will be seeking a fourth term.
"We have much more to accomplish during the upcoming special sessions and beyond." Bailes said. "Now more than ever, rural Texans must have an advocate in our Texas House."
Bailes was first elected to the state House of Representatives in November 2016 and currently serves as a member of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and the Corrections Committee. He also previously served on the Economic and Small Business Development, Energy Resources, Land and Resource Management and Rules and Regulations committees.
Texas District 18 covers Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker county.
"I appreciate the unending support from my community to seek re-election," Bailes said. "I'll continue to stand by my convictions, and work tirelessly to solve real issues affecting people's daily lives."
The 87th regular legislative session concluded on May 31, with a special session scheduled to begin today, and Representative Bailes supports the conservative initiatives listed in the Governor's proclamation.
Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.
