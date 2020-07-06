Both the positivity rate and hospital patients with coronavirus in Texas are trending up based on seven-day rolling averages, though patient counts have not been increasing as sharply, according to data published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
After dipping to 6.11% last month, the seven-day rolling average for positivity rate has more than doubled to 13.5%, following some of the sharpest increases in cases to date.
After reporting a record-high for new cases on Saturday, new cases in Texas have slowed slightly, with the state health department adding 5,318 cases Monday afternoon. However, health officials noted that much of the new case could be due to the Independence Day holiday.
In Walker County, officials with the emergency management office reported an additional 87 community cases — dating back to before the holiday.
Residents in their 20s remain the highest percentage of positive cases within Walker County, with 35% of the local cases coming from citizens between 20 and 30 years old. High-risk patients over the age of 60 account for only 8.92% of the county’s positive cases.
However, the bulk of Walker County’s 628 community cases remain active, with only 188 cases marked as recovered. Only 33 of the 1,631 cases reported within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system remain active.
The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.
Hospitalizations on Monday were at 8,698, a 38% increase from the same date last week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.