When the trucks roll into Texas with the first batches of COVID-19 vaccine doses – perhaps as soon as mid-December – the state will need to overcome many logistical hurdles to bring the vaccines to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, hospitals, schools, fire halls and eventually the arms of patients.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott alongside the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the guiding principles for Texas' COVID-19 vaccine allocation process. These principles have been established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, created by DSHS to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions, including identifying groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources.
"These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the state of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Abbott said. "This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources."
According to the plan, Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, frontline workers and vulnerable populations. The plan also utilizes mitigating health inequalities, data-driven allocations, geographic diversity and transparency.
“The speed, thought and teamwork that went into the state’s vaccine plan is tremendous and we’re grateful to see top billing for health care workers as they press on every day under the weight of this deadly disease. Protecting health care workers is an important step to ensuring a healthy workforce able to treat those who become acutely ill,” officials with the Texas Hospital Association said in a release. “With a solid plan, an imminent vaccine and better treatment protocols, we can start to see a light at the end of the tunnel. We are confident in the state’s plan that puts hospital staff – including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinical and support staff – working with high-risk patients in the first tier for vaccine allocation.”
The announcement comes as the COVID-19 coronavirus is surging across the Lone Star State. Nearly 8,200 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently in Texas hospitals, while the positivity rate is near its highest point since mid-August at 12.55 percent.
Within Walker County, officials announced 34 additional cases on Monday, dating back to Nov. 18. The county has reported 4,325 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began in mid-March. There are currently 169 cases marked as active, however, the true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
